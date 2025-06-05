IIT-M, GRID-INDIA join to enhance energy infra of Tanzania

CHENNAI: In a bid to strengthen East Africa's energy ecosystem, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has joined hands with GRID-INDIA, a Miniratna enterprise under the Union Ministry of Power, to enhance energy infrastructure and technical capacity in Tanzania.

"This strategic partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 22, 2025, at IIT Madras, brings together India's premier academic institution and the national power system operator to offer certification programs, conduct joint research, and deliver technical consultancy to Tanzanian power sector professionals," a press release issued by IIT-M stated.

"The collaboration will be anchored at IIT Madras Zanzibar, the institute's international campus, and driven by The Energy Consortium — a centre of excellence for clean energy innovations," it noted.

"Our partnership with GRID-INDIA extends our decades of expertise in power systems to a global platform, enabling region-specific capacity building," said Manu Santhanam, Dean (IC&SR), IIT Madras.

GRID-INDIA Director (HR) Paresh R Ranpara highlighted the MoU as a significant step towards building resilient and future-ready energy systems in East Africa.

The initiative will include certification courses in power systems and renewable energy, hands-on training in protection systems, joint research in microgrids and AI, and consultation projects tailored to Tanzanian needs, according to IIT-Madras.

"The collaboration is designed to blend academic excellence with real-world relevance," said professor Shanti Swarup, Principal Investigator.

Nikhil Tambe, CEO of The Energy Consortium, added that this initiative will serve as a regional model for clean energy advancement and global academic-industry synergy