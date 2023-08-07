IIT-M announces Joint Admission test for Masters; invites applications

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday announced that the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) will be held on February 11, 2024.

"JAM 2024 will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test in seven test papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH) in over 100 cities across the country. Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or are currently studying in the final year of undergraduate programmes are eligible to apply for the JAM 2024 examination. There is no age restriction. Foreign nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply, subject to the policy of the admitting Institute," said a release from IIT-Madras.

"Online registration window opens on September 5, 2023. Candidates can apply through https://jam.iitm.ac.in/ . The online registration window will close by October 13, 2023 and the CBT exam will be held on February 11,2024. Additional details can be obtained from the JAM 2024 official website https://jam.iitm.ac.in ," it added.

Candidates in merit list are eligible for admission to about 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2000 seats at IISc and NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, DIAT through CCMN.

Admission will be for Masters programmes M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.Sc.- M.Tech. Dual Degree, M.S. (Research), Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes.

JAM 2024 score is only valid for one year.

For admissions to Masters programmes for the academic year 2024 - 25, candidates need to appear for JAM 2024.