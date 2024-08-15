Ignoring TN in budget will cost BJP badly in 2026: Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: BJP-led Union government has been showing vengeance against the non-BJP ruling states and that was reflected in the Union Budget as no allocation was made for the non-BJP states particularly, Tamil Nadu, said MDMK principal secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko here on Wednesday.

Addressing MDMK cadre during the protest against the Centre in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko said, Tamil Nadu contributes 10 per cent in export, 8 per cent in production and 6 per cent in the total Indian population but only 4 per cent of fund had been allocated for all the sectors in Tamil Nadu. “This allocation is too meagre to a state like Tamil Nadu which plays a major role in the national growth,” Durai said.

This apart, a meagre fund of Rs 276 crore only was sanctioned as compensation for Chennai and southern districts floods. “As the people were aware of all these, they had backed the INDIA bloc and helped secure all the 40 seats in TN and Puducherry and the same situation would prevail in the upcoming Assembly polls in 2026 also. The BJP will never get the deposits in any number of seats they would contest for the Assembly polls,” he said. Later, speaking to reporters he said, the Centre has continuously made fake claims that they had allotted adequate funds in the Union Budget just to divert the people from their stand against the BJP. “But people will never trust their claims,” he said.