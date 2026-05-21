IG Bhavaneeswari to head Singappen Special Task Force

CHENNAI: In another round of reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu Home Department has appointed K Bhavaneeswari as the head of the newly created Singappen Special Task Force, Chennai.
Bhavaneeswari, who was serving as Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Singappen Special Task Force, as part of a broader transfer and posting move involving 15 IPS officers with immediate effect.
G Venkataraman, Director General of Police, Administration and former in-charge Head of the Police Force, has been posted as Director General of Police, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai, upgrading the post of Additional Director General of Police in that unit.
Praveen Kumar Abhinapu has been posted as Inspector General of Police, North Zone, Chennai. A Saravana Sundar has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Crime, Chennai.
Other key postings include J Mahesh, as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vellore Range; Dr P Vijaya Kumar, as Deputy Inspector General/Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, South Zone, Greater Chennai Police; and Abhishek Gupta, as Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi.
District-level changes include I Shahnaz, as SP, Kallakurichi; S Aravind, as SP, Kancheepuram; Allatipalli Pavan Kumar Reddy as SP, Coimbatore; and K Karthikeyan, as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Tambaram. S Brinda has been posted as SP, The Nilgiris.
Two officers were promoted to SP rank. V Satish Kumar (formerly ASP, Tiruvannamalai Town Sub-Division) has been promoted as SP, Tiruvarur District, and Ravindra Kumar Gupta (formerly ASP, Villupuram Sub-Division) to SP, Pudukkottai District.