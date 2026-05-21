IG Bhavaneeswari to head Singappen Special Task Force

Bhavaneeswari, who was serving as Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Singappen Special Task Force, as part of a broader transfer and posting move involving 15 IPS officers with immediate effect.

G Venkataraman, Director General of Police, Administration and former in-charge Head of the Police Force, has been posted as Director General of Police, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai, upgrading the post of Additional Director General of Police in that unit.