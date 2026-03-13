Iftar not a party as AIADMK ‘guest list’ shrinks to lone Muslim outfit

While the AIADMK-led alliance includes parties like the Centre-ruling BJP, Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK, and GK Vasan’s TMC, along with more than 30 smaller outfits, it lacks representation from prominent Muslim political groups.



The sole Muslim outfit in the fold is the Tamil Manila Muslim League, led by Sheik Dawood, a longstanding supporter of the AIADMK for over three decades. Notably, Dawood has consistently contested elections on the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.



This stands in stark contrast to the ruling DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and the Social Democratic Party of India, enabling the DMK to consolidate Muslim votes, especially because of the BJP’s presence in the opposition alliance.

Also, political observers note, these parties have a track record of conducting effective micro-level canvassing in Muslim-majority areas through direct "thinnai" (doorstep) campaigns.