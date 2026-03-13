Iftar not a party as AIADMK ‘guest list’ shrinks to lone Muslim outfit

CHENNAI: The AIADMK is preparing to host its annual Iftar party this Sunday, but without any influential Muslim parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that it is leading in the State for the upcoming Assembly elections.
While the AIADMK-led alliance includes parties like the Centre-ruling BJP, Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK, and GK Vasan’s TMC, along with more than 30 smaller outfits, it lacks representation from prominent Muslim political groups.
The sole Muslim outfit in the fold is the Tamil Manila Muslim League, led by Sheik Dawood, a longstanding supporter of the AIADMK for over three decades. Notably, Dawood has consistently contested elections on the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.
This stands in stark contrast to the ruling DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and the Social Democratic Party of India, enabling the DMK to consolidate Muslim votes, especially because of the BJP’s presence in the opposition alliance.
Also, political observers note, these parties have a track record of conducting effective micro-level canvassing in Muslim-majority areas through direct "thinnai" (doorstep) campaigns.
Analysts say that the absence of such partners could hinder the AIADMK’s ability to connect with Muslim voters at the grassroots level. Many attribute this gap to the presence of the BJP in the alliance, which they say has deterred Muslim outfits from extending support.
However, the AIADMK maintains that it remains inclusive. Party leaders point to the appointment of Tamil Magan Hussain as presidium chairman, a key party post, as evidence of Muslim representation.
Speaking to DT Next, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, "Despite practical difficulties, we have a consistent vote bank among the Muslim community. We will cater to them by ensuring due representation in candidates and party positions."
Sheik Dawood of the Tamil Manila Muslim League downplayed the absence of other Muslim parties, stating they are not the sole representatives of the community. "Those who have traditionally voted for AIADMK will continue to do so. This is a State election, and the BJP’s presence is not a deciding factor," he said.