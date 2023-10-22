'If you're neutral, greet Hindus for Dasara': Vanathi Srinivasan to CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday said that if Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is an equal respecter of all religions and is not an enemy of spirituality, then he should convey his wishes to all Hindu festivals including Dasara and Deepavali.

Slamming the ruling DMK and the chief minister M K Stalin for not greeting Hindus during the Hindu festivals, BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan said, "Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who regularly greets the festivals of other religions, does not greet even a single word for Hindu festivals.

It is funny that Stalin is seeing BJP as a religious party, a fascist party, who dares to release even the Coimbatore blast prisoners for the sake of voter politics, who hates Hindu festivals so much that he doesn't even want to greet them."

Further, the Coimbatore South MLA said that Hindus can no longer be deceived.

"The people of Tamil Nadu will no longer be fooled by DMK's fake plays and word tricks. If CM Stalin has equal respect for all religions and is not an enemy of spirituality, then he should greet Hindus on the upcoming all Hindu festivals including Dasara and Deepavali, " added Vanathi.