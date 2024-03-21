If you want to prevent spread of infectious diseases in your area, here is the way

CHENNAI: Initiating a participatory step to control the spread of infectious diseases, the Tamil Nadu Department of Public Health and Disease Prevention urged the people to come forward and voluntarily inform the department about the diseases in their area.

If there are cases of fever, cough, cold, diarrhoea, vomiting, skin blisters, measles, jaundice, rabies, etc. in your area, you may report them through https://ihip.mohfw.gov.in/cbs/, said the Directorate of Public Health.

The Integrated Health Portal (IHIP) and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) websites have been revamped and relaunched for surveillance and control of such diseases.

According to a senior official, the portal offers a simple way for the public to notify them about the spread of infectious diseases in their neighborhood, which in turn would enable the government to take immediate remedial action.

"Though there may be an initial rise in the number of cases because of this intervention, we can prevent the spread, reduce the morbidity and mortality over the period of time through this intervention," the official added.

How it works:

*The public can immediately inform the Directorate of Public Health about the spread of infectious diseases such as fever, cough, cold, diarrhoea, vomiting, skin blisters, measles, jaundice, rabies, etc. in their areas through the website https://ihip.mohfw.gov.in/cbs.

*The site has three forms: S, P, and L. The information about the diseases received from health inspectors, village health nurses, and government and private hospitals is uploaded in these forms and immediately reported to the district health officers. Prevention of the spread of the diseases is being carried out by the district and local level Rapid Response Teams.

*Through the website, public can submit information about fever, cough, cold, diarrhoea, vomiting, skin blisters, goitre, jaundice, rabid dog bites, etc. in their areas.

*When providing information, people should mention their name, phone number, age, occupation, village, district, state, date of occurrence, location, and epidemiology.

*The informant's details will be protected.