If Vijay seeks six months for everything, who handles law and order then, asks Geetha Jeevan

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK north district secretary Geetha Jeevan on Tuesday questioned the TVK government's handling of law and order, citing the alleged sexual assault of a young woman from the Srivaikuntam area by two party functionaries.
In a statement, Geetha Jeevan alleged that the woman was lured on the promise of employment, administered an intoxicating substance and sexually assaulted.
Referring to earlier political criticism by TVK leaders, she questioned whether concerns over such incidents should also be raised only after six months.
"If six months' time is sought for everything, who will take responsibility for law and order issues that arise during that period?" she asked.
She also sought the government's response to the incident, stating that women's safety had been projected as a priority.
The allegations were made in a statement issued by Geetha Jeevan. The claims have not been independently verified.