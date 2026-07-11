If Vijay can poach allies, why can't EPS and Stalin unite to counter: TTV Dhinakaran

His remarks came in response to VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan's view that the DMK and the TVK should join a front against the BJP. Dhinakaran said alliances cannot be judged by different standards depending on the parties involved. "If it is considered legitimate to form a government with the support of parties that fought against each other in an election, then there can be no objection to any political alliance," he told reporters in Madurai.

Referring to the present political situation, he said criticism of a possible DMK-AIADMK understanding was misplaced. "If the TVK can form a government with the support of the DMK's alliance partners, what is wrong with the DMK and the AIADMK joining hands?" he asked.

Seeking to reinforce his argument with a historical parallel, Dhinakaran recalled the coming together of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai and statesman C Rajagopalachari despite their ideological differences.