If TVK attempts to lure elected MLAs, we will oppose: Thol Thirumavalavan

Answering a query about the CPI’s participation in the government, Thirumavalavan said the VCK would welcome the decision if the CPI takes part in the cabinet of the TVK government. At the same time, Thiruma opposed the events of elected MLAs from AIADMK joining TVK and said that TVK has been luring the MLAs to join the party, and it is not healthy in a democracy, he said.

Thiruma also condemned the custodial death of remand prisoner Sabari Varman in Nagercoil prison and said that it is the duty of the judiciary, prison and police to ensure the safety of the inmates, and the state government should initiate stringent action against those who are involved in this, he said.

Meanwhile, Thiruma pointed out that the delimitation bill was opposed by all the opposition parties, particularly from southern states, when the bill was tabled in the Parliament, and this would continue. “The parties in the INDIA bloc, including DMK, would strongly oppose the bill as it is the duty of every opposition party to oppose delimiation”, Thiruma stressed.