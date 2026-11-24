Alleging that the government had instead attempted to conceal the incident to protect its party legislator and its minority government, the DMK president questioned the delay in the woman official formally filing a complaint. He further expressed concern over the safety of women in the state, questioning the circumstances faced by ordinary women if a district collector herself had to deal with such a situation.

"If this is the situation for a district collector, what would be the condition of ordinary women living in Tamil Nadu?" he said, expressing concern over women's safety in the state. Stalin also criticised certain political leaders for allegedly supporting the MLA instead of standing with the woman official who had reported the incident.

He termed their defence of the legislator, because he should be shown sympathy, as unacceptable. Further accusing the state government of failing to act despite the matter having come to its attention through various channels, Stalin alleged that the government had also made false statements before the court. He also reiterated his party's allegations against TVK members, claiming that they were increasingly involved in sexual offences, drug trafficking and robbery.

The DMK president called for immediate action against the Kallakurichi legislator, demanding that he be arrested and questioned without further delay. Earlier on Sunday, NCW took suo motu cognisance of the incident. NCW, in an X post, also said that a media report mentioned allegations of earlier misbehaviour and the TVK MLA’s alleged visit to the Collector’s residence in an inebriated condition.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Tamil Nadu DGP, seeking a fair and impartial enquiry into the allegations. The Commission also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days. However, Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar had termed the allegations as a false social media post shared by Kanimozhi.