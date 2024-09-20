If Stalin decides to make Udhayanidhi the Deputy CM, party would welcome it, says Minister EV Velu

CHENNAI: State Minister of Public Works EV Velu said that if it is Chief Minister M K Stalin's decision to announce Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister, the party would wholeheartedly welcome it.

Speaking to reporters in Vellore on Friday, the minister said that the decision maker in this matter would be the chief minister and from the lower level party cadres to the most senior cabinet leader Durai Murugan, everyone would welcome the it.

"DMK is a party that 100 per cent abides by the decisions of its leader and that is the reason behind the party celebrating its 75th anniversary. All cadres are in sync with the party head's decisions," he said.

EV Velu further noted that central minister Nitin Gadkari had recently praised the quality of roads on Tamil Nadu highways and that DMK is striving to improve the quality of roads in the future.

He also said that he would be representing TN in the upcoming central review meeting that would take place on September 30 and would highlight the grievances of the state in a letter to the centre.