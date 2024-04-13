If Sanatana Dharma falls, Bharat will fall, says TN Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Saturday said the Bharat functions on the basis of Sanatana Dharma.

He also said that if Sanatana Dharma falls, Bharat will fall.

Delivering his keynote address at Shankara Vijayam Festival, held at Sri Anantha Padamanabha Swamy Kalyana Mandapam at Adyar, Ravi said, "Bharat (India) functions on the basis of Sanatana Dharma. If Sanatana Dharma falls, Bharat will fall. Sanatana Dharma does not emphasize any inequalities and it says we are all one."

Responding to critics from politicos, Governor Ravi said the word 'Bharat' is not just a political word and Bharat is a nation and a nation transcends all politics and Bharat was born not only for India, but to give light to the world.

Lauding the Narendra Modi-led NDA rule, Ravi said until 10 years ago, no one in the world took us (India) seriously, but today the entire world is in a situation where no decision can be taken without India.

"With the G20 summit everyone has realised that a world is one family. India should be a superpower by the time it celebrates its Centenary Independence Day in 2047," he said.

He also took a dig at the British rule and Mughal's rule and said that India was protected by institutions like monasteries for 1,000 years when India suffered from foreign invasions including British colonialism.

"Our rishis and siddhas have been diligently cultivating the idea and identity of 'Bharat as a Nation' for thousands of years with a unified vision of life and creation that considers the entire world as one family.

It is the base of Sanatana Dharma and the gene of Bharat, added Ravi.