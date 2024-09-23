If police encounters all, Armstrong murder case will be solved, says H Raja

CHENNAI: State BJP convener H Raja on Monday sarcastically opined that if all those arrested in connection with the late BSP leader K Armstrong's murder case are encountered by the state police, the case will be solved.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a free health check-up camp in Nungambakkam here, H Raja said that there is nothing to comment on the recent encounters by the state police.

"If all those arrested in connection with the late Bahujan Samaj Party state president K Armstrong's murder case are encountered, the case will be solved, " he said.

Commenting on the fishermen issue, the veteran BJP leader said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation with Sri Lanka.

"More than 600 Tamil fishermen were shot dead during the UPA regime. But not a single fisherman has been killed since Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister. Only one fisherman from Rameswaram was killed by the Lankan Navy because India beat Sri Lanka in a cricket match, " he said, adding that the Central Government is closely monitoring the fishermen issue with the island nation.

The Indian Navy is also arresting the Lankan fishermen who cross IMBL, he noted.

Raja also informed that Centre is taking steps to avoid arrest and improve the relations between India and Sri Lanka.

BJP leaders Sudhakar Reddy, Karu Nagarajan and others were present during the event.