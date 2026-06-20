If Left can work in sync, why not Dravidian majors: RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on Saturday reacted to the CPM state secretary's scathing attack on Dravidian majors coming together to form the government, saying that the AIADMK was no untouchable party.
Responding to questions about reports of a possible understanding between the DMK and the AIADMK in the future, Bharathi said, "If the CPI and CPM can travel on the same political path, why can't others? The AIADMK is a Dravidian party like us. Our ideological enemy is the BJP."
He rejected the notion that any political party should be treated as politically untouchable. "Is the AIADMK an untouchable party? Is there anything inherently wrong in speaking about political alignments? However, the DMK has no such plans at present," he said.
Meanwhile, he said that MDMK will soon take the IUML way, quitting the DMK alliance and joining hands with the TVK.
Without directly naming the MDMK initially, he suggested that some parties which had been part of the DMK-led alliance were reconsidering their political positions following the election outcome. "Those who have become weak in terms of political strength are now shifting their alliances. The people will teach them an appropriate lesson," he said.
The senior DMK leader asserted that the party remained a formidable political force even without the support of alliance partners.
"The DMK has its own strength. Under the leadership of MK Stalin, the alliance remained intact through five successive elections. It was the alliance partners who chose to walk away," Bharathi said.