If Left can work in sync, why not Dravidian majors: RS Bharathi

Responding to questions about reports of a possible understanding between the DMK and the AIADMK in the future, Bharathi said, "If the CPI and CPM can travel on the same political path, why can't others? The AIADMK is a Dravidian party like us. Our ideological enemy is the BJP."

He rejected the notion that any political party should be treated as politically untouchable. "Is the AIADMK an untouchable party? Is there anything inherently wrong in speaking about political alignments? However, the DMK has no such plans at present," he said.