'If INDIA wins 2024, will abolish NEET in Tamil Nadu'

CHENNAI: Exuding hope, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday that if the 'INDIA' alliance wins the 2024 parliamentary elections, then Tamil Nadu will be exempted from NEET.

"The demand to scrap NEET is not a political demand; It is an educational request. More specifically, it is the demand of all those who want a socially equal education. The demand to scrap NEET is not the demand of a political party called the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam; It has become the demand of all people today. Few of us opposed NEET when it was introduced. But today everyone knows the cruel nature of this exam. That is why slogans against this NEET are being raised across the country across party lines. I am very sure, if the 'I N D I Alliance' wins the 2024 parliamentary elections, I can assure you that there will be no NEET in Tamil Nadu. Let us make it an election promise that there will be no NEET in the new regime of the Union. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has that strength and determination. Can AIADMK and its ally BJP make such a promise? BJP's real objective is to destroy the dream of medical education of underprivileged students," Stalin said in a statement.

Slamming BJP for the corruption charges in the recently tabled CAG report, the DMK supremo said that the BJP is pretending to be an anti-corruption party but it helps the private coaching centres to earn in crores.

"This situation would not have arisen if AIADMK had opposed the NEET early on during its slave rule of BJP. The Bill passed in the Assembly was kept silent without telling the Assembly the information that was sent back by the Union Government. But they fell on the floor to save their posts. Starting from Ariyalur Anitha to Chrompet Jagadeeswaran, our struggle will not rest until the cancellation of NEET which claimed the lives of many aspirants. We, who fought in the Parliament, Assembly, People's Forum, will urge the new Union government to abolish NEET. As for me, I have not lost hope. NEET is not some immutable constitutional law. The people who trampled on the Constitution itself are the Union BJP. Hence, the NEET exam will also be cancelled. The time when the barrier of NEET will be broken is not far," he added.