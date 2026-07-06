If horse-trading proven, Guv must act: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday said Governor RV Arlekar should order an inquiry and take action if allegations of political horse-trading against the TVK government are found to be true.
Responding to questions over BJP, DMK and AIADMK submitting complaints to the Governor alleging horse-trading by the ruling party, he said, “If the allegations are true, they should be investigated, and action must be taken. If the Governor has the authority, he should intervene immediately,” he said.
On claims by TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna that the ruling party would absorb AIADMK and that several functionaries were joining the ruling party, Thirumavalavan declined to comment, saying the questions should be directed to the respective party leadership and TVK. “If TVK leaders claim they will merge the AIADMK into their party, you should ask them whether it is democratic and politically ethical. It is not appropriate to ask us,” he said.
Referring to reports of defections from the AIADMK, Thirumavalavan questioned why the party leadership had remained silent despite allegations of horse-trading and attempts to poach its leaders.
He also criticised the AIADMK for limiting its response to submitting petitions to the Governor instead of taking the issue to the people. On the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ legislation, Thirumavalavan said the VCK would continue to oppose the move in Parliament, along with the DMK, Congress and Left parties, as it had done earlier.