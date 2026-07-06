If horse-trading proven, Guv must act: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

Responding to questions over BJP, DMK and AIADMK submitting complaints to the Governor alleging horse-trading by the ruling party, he said, “If the allegations are true, they should be investigated, and action must be taken. If the Governor has the authority, he should intervene immediately,” he said.

On claims by TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna that the ruling party would absorb AIADMK and that several functionaries were joining the ruling party, Thirumavalavan declined to comment, saying the questions should be directed to the respective party leadership and TVK. “If TVK leaders claim they will merge the AIADMK into their party, you should ask them whether it is democratic and politically ethical. It is not appropriate to ask us,” he said.