If DMK returns, tenant farming will be done with, warn TN farmers

Stating that the DMK is an anti-farmer party, Pandian said that the party, during the 2021 Assembly election manifesto, promised the farmers of constructing 1,000 check dams across the state to store water, but it failed to do so.

“Due to the failure in the construction of check dams, the sea water entered the Kollidam river to a distance of 30 km in Sirkazhi taluk. Farmers staged a series of protests, but their demands were not resolved," Pandian said.