If asked, Vijay would have offered Dy CM post, claims Premalatha

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Sunday launched a fresh attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami while asserting that her party would continue in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), and claimed that TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay could have personally offered her the post of Deputy Chief Minister had the party been interested in power.
Addressing a meeting of DMDK district secretaries at Koyambedu here, Premalatha said the party had never pursued positions or power. "If I had wanted a ministerial post or office, Vijay himself would have come to my residence and offered the Deputy Chief Minister's post. DMDK is not a party that runs after positions," she said.
Without naming anyone directly, she took a swipe at the ruling TVK, saying those who once described certain forces as "evil" were now running the government with their support. She also argued that new political parties deserved time to establish themselves, but claimed the current political climate in Tamil Nadu did not allow such space.
Turning her focus on the AIADMK, Premallatha accused Palaniswami of sidelining DMDK despite the party standing firmly with the AIADMK-led alliance during difficult times. "When other parties walked away in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, DMDK remained in the alliance out of coalition loyalty. But when it came to the 2026 Assembly election, those who had left were welcomed back while DMDK was denied respect," she said.
She alleged that DMDK was not even invited to alliance consultations and said repeated suggestions for joint agitations and public programmes to strengthen the alliance were ignored. "We did not leave the alliance for a Rajya Sabha seat. We left to protect our self-respect," she said.
Claiming that most AIADMK leaders had preferred retaining DMDK in the alliance, Premallatha said Palaniswami alone was responsible for the split. She further remarked that the AIADMK had "entered the ICU" after losing its opposition status, pointing to resignations by legislators as evidence of a rift.
Reiterating DMDK's political position, the Vriddhachalam MLA said the decision to align with the DMK-led front was entirely the party's own and confirmed that DMDK would remain in the alliance. She also questioned the credibility of the recently concluded Assembly election results, claiming several expected winners had lost despite strong public perception in their favour.
On the controversy over representations of Tiruvalluvar, Premallatha said the Tamil saint-poet belonged to all sections of society and objected to portraying him in saffron attire.
The district secretaries' meeting also adopted five resolutions, urging the State government to fully waive crop loans, restore law and order, address recurring power cuts, oppose Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project and ensure the closure of Tasmac outlets near educational institutions and places of worship while progressively reducing the number of liquor outlets across the State.