If asked, Vijay would have offered Dy CM post, claims Premalatha

Turning her focus on the AIADMK, Premallatha accused Palaniswami of sidelining DMDK despite the party standing firmly with the AIADMK-led alliance during difficult times. "When other parties walked away in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, DMDK remained in the alliance out of coalition loyalty. But when it came to the 2026 Assembly election, those who had left were welcomed back while DMDK was denied respect," she said.

She alleged that DMDK was not even invited to alliance consultations and said repeated suggestions for joint agitations and public programmes to strengthen the alliance were ignored. "We did not leave the alliance for a Rajya Sabha seat. We left to protect our self-respect," she said.

Claiming that most AIADMK leaders had preferred retaining DMDK in the alliance, Premallatha said Palaniswami alone was responsible for the split. She further remarked that the AIADMK had "entered the ICU" after losing its opposition status, pointing to resignations by legislators as evidence of a rift.