Idols unearthed from paddy field in Thanjavur

It is said that while Alexander (36), a farmer from Manambadi village near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, was making bunds along his paddy field in the locality, he heard a clanging noise. Immediately, he cleared the soil carefully and found that there were metal idols. Soon, he passed on the information to the revenue officials.

Based on the information, a team of revenue staff headed by the VAO Loganathan rushed to the spot and found that there were six articles, including three metal idols and a damaged metal pot and soon, the VAO retrieved them and handed them over to the Tiruvidaimarudur tahsildhar Santha Meena. Subsequently, the idols were cleaned, and information was passed on to the district administration.