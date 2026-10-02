Idol Wing retrieves 15th-century idol in Madurai; arrests three

The officials were alerted about a stolen metal idol of Thirugnanasambandar being transported near Vandiyur, after which the Idol Wing personnel conducted surveillance near Madurai-Tirumangalam four-way junction.

Around 2 am on Tuesday (September 29), the police team intercepted an SUV.

When they checked the vehicle, they found an antique metal idol of Thirugnanasambandar, measuring approximately 3 feet in height and weighing 52.180 kg.