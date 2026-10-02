Idol Wing retrieves 15th-century idol in Madurai; arrests three

CHENNAI: The Idol-Wing-CID of Tamil Nadu police retrieved a 15th century idol worth about Rs 1 crore from a car in Madurai and arrested three persons.
The officials were alerted about a stolen metal idol of Thirugnanasambandar being transported near Vandiyur, after which the Idol Wing personnel conducted surveillance near Madurai-Tirumangalam four-way junction.
Around 2 am on Tuesday (September 29), the police team intercepted an SUV.
When they checked the vehicle, they found an antique metal idol of Thirugnanasambandar, measuring approximately 3 feet in height and weighing 52.180 kg.
Officials said the idol belongs to the 15th century and Vijayanagara period, and is estimated to be valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.
The occupants in the car, S Jeyavelan (48), M Pandiyarajan (37) and J Akbar (52) from Madurai, were arrested and produced before a magistrate, who sent them in judicial remand until October 13.
D Jeyakumar, inspector, Idol Wing CID, Madurai Range, has been nominated as the investigating officer in the case.
Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the origin and provenance of the idol, identify the temple from which it was stolen, and trace the other persons involved in the idol smuggling network, an official statement said.
State police chief DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and ADGP D Kalpana Nayak, who heads the Idol Wing CID, appreciated the efforts of the team.