Idol wing announces reward for details on Idols on display in Singapore museum

CHENNAI: The idol wing-CID of Tamil Nadu police have announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for those tipping off the investigation officers to trace the origins of the idols on display at the Asian civilization museum of Singapore, which has 12 idols from Tamil Nadu temples on display.



The museum website (http://sgcool/sg/eMP/eMuseumPlus) states that they had bought all these artefacts and idols from Tamil Nadu, after which police have circulated the photos to HR&CE officials to trace the origin.

These antique idols may have been purchased in the year between 1993 to 2000 from unknown idol traffickers. A copy of the photographs of all these 12 idols was sent to various units to identify the missing idols from their temples, officials said.

Idol Wing officers can be reached at the phone numbers- 9840190505, 9498131040 and 9942916632.

The idols on display include Ramanuja panchaloha idol, Hanuman-Garuda idol, Garuda mount panchaloha idol, Standing Buddha idol, gold breast plate for a male deity, breast plate for a female deity made of gold, four-armed Vishnu stone idol, Subramaniya Antique stone idol, antique stone Nandhi idol, antique stone Bhikshatana Shiva idol, antique stone Ayyanar idol, and peacock vehicle metal idol.