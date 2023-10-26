Idol lifter caught by locals handed over to police, two accomplices flee spot

TIRUCHY: Residents from a village in Thanjavur on Wednesday secured one among the gang of three who attempted to lift the idols in the temple on Wednesday and handed over him to the police. It is said, Murugan, a farmer from Kovilur near Thanjavur heard someone tampering the locks of the Sri Pidariamman temple in the locality and soon, Murugan along with his grand son rushed to the temple and found that a gang of three has been breaking the lock of the dump box.

However, on seeing Murugan and his grandson, the gang pushed them and escaped and soon, Murugan raised an alarm and so the villagers ran to the spot and chased the gang. But the residents could catch one among the three and tied him with a rope. He was identified as Aravind (27) from Pandidar Nagar in Thanjavur.

Aravind confessed that they had come there to lift the panchaloha idols. Subsequently, they handed him over to the Thanjavur Taluk police who registered a case and arrested him. Further interrogations are on.