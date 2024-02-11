Identification of vacancies for nurses terminated after pandemic to be done soon: DME Officials

CHENNAI: After the announcement of the appointment of nurses who had lost their jobs after the pandemic, the officials from the Directorate of Medical Education have stated that these nurses will be given priority when the appointments are to be made for the available vacancies.

"The identification of these nurses would be done and their documents would be verified soon," the officials said.

As many as 977 nurses who were hired during the pandemic for the emergency works at the government hospitals across Tamil Nadu on a temporary basis, were dissolved after the cases of COVID-19 had come down and the contract was over. However, the nurses had demanded priority in appointments based on their services during the pandemic.

The State Health Minister Ma Subramanian had announced that these will be given a job as per the available vacancies, and the appointment order will be handed over to them soon.

The nurses were appointed after they cleared the MRB examination and underwent a verification of the documents and certificates even before the temporary appointment during the pandemic.

The nurses' association had also demanded a permanent appointment and a hike as their consolidated pay was only Rs 14,000 during the service.

A senior official from the Directorate of Medical Education said that the process will begin soon as the vacancies are consolidated and the Medical Recruitment Board announces the same.

"The verification will be done again, and the priority will be given to the nurses who had served during the pandemic," the official said.