ICG seizes trawler with 45kg sea cucumber

CHENNAI: In an anti-poaching operation, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Air Cushion Vessel (ACV) apprehended an Indian fishing trawler along with five crew members, carrying 45 kg of illegal sea cucumber in high seas near Dhanushkodi.

Sea cucumber are an endangered species and protected under ‘Schedule I’ of Wildlife Protection Act 1972, a defence release on Thursday said.

On seeing the Coast Guard interception team, the suspects had dumped the contraband into the sea, which was subsequently recovered successfully by the Coast Guard. The fishing trawler along with five crew members were apprehended and were brought to Mandapam.

The same was handed over to the Forest Department for further legal formalities. This is the second such operation in the last 3 days by the Indian Coast Guard at Mandapam, after the seizure of 375 kg of sea cucumber and 626 kg of raw turmeric. The ICG remains steadfast in its resolve to ensure safe, secure and clean seas in our area of responsibility, the release said.