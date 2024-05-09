ICG conducts swift med evacuation, saves Kolachal fisherman’s life

BENGALURU: In a commendable display of promptness and efficiency, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) coordinated a crucial medical evacuation of a critically ill fisherman, Ajin (26 years old), hailing from Kolachal, Tamil Nadu.

The operation took place from the IFB Jazeera, located 40 nautical miles off Beypore on Wednesday.

The distress call originated from AD Fisheries, Beypore, reporting the medical emergency of Ajin, who was aboard the IFB Jazeera. The fisherman was in critical condition due to ingesting seawater into his lungs following a near-drowning incident.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) in Beypore promptly alerted the Indian Coast Guard. Despite the IFB Jazeera’s successful rescue of Ajin from the sea, his health continued to deteriorate rapidly.

The IFB Jazeera was swiftly located, and Ajin was airlifted to Kochi for immediate medical attention.