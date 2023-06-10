ICF to develop 240 kmph prototype for Railways

CHENNAI: A prototype of a 240 kmph capacity train would be developed by ICF (Integral Coach Factory), the premier coach manufacturing factory that produces the country’s first indigenously developed 160kmph semi-high speed Vande Bharat train.

ICF is currently holding discussions with the Railway Board (RB) to develop the intermediate train between the bullet train and the Vande Bharat train. KN Babu, Chief Mechanical Engineer (Technical coordination), ICF told DT Next that there is a requirement from the Ministry of Railways to try and see if ICF could manufacture a 240 kmph speed in the standard gauge.

“It is in nascent stage. There is a plan for manufacturing a 240 kmph speed train, probably, a standard gauge, as a prototype. After final consultation with the Railway Board, ICF will be taking it up as a challenge. Talks have been happening between the Railway Board and the technical team of ICF for a month and a half now.”





Different 3-phase propulsiontech; higher coach standards

On size specifications, KN Babu said the width of the coach would be slightly less than the Vande Bharat, but all the features of VB like flooring, seating, panelling and passenger amenities would be accommodated in the prototype. The three-phase propulsion electrics would be different in the prototype because of the high speed. Likewise, the water and air tightness of the coach interiors would be of much higher standards for the 240 kmph train. “As technology is advancing day-by-day, whatever latest improvement is coming, those will be accommodated in the prototype,” Babu added.





Consultant to be engagedfor intermediate train

Babu said they may engage a consultant and manufacture it in-house because ICF has so far not manufactured any coach with a 240 kmph speed capacity.

On the tentative deadline for development of the prototype, he said, “Once we get final approval from the board, it may take two to three years to roll out the prototype. Most probably, it will be one prototype first. Based on its performance future decisions will be taken, paving way for new higher-speed trains.

“It will not be a high-speed train like the bullet train — planned between Mumbai and Ahmedabad — but a 240 kmph intermediate between 300 kmph bullet train and the 160 kmph semi-high speed VB train.”