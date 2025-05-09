ICAI postpones CA exams amid India-Pakistan tensions; Check key details here

CHENNAI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the postponement of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations that were scheduled to be held across the country from today until May 14, due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Tensions at the border have reached a critical point, with Pakistan reportedly launching targeted attacks on Indian border districts.

In response, India has been strongly countering these aggressions.

As a precautionary measure, both nations have been taking steps to ensure public safety, including discouraging large public gatherings, said a Daily Thanthi report.

In light of the current situation, ICAI has officially postponed the upcoming CA examinations. In a statement issued by Joint Secretary Ananthkumar Chaturvedi, he said, “Considering the prevailing tension and security conditions in the country, the CA exams have been deferred. Revised dates for the examinations will be announced soon.”

Candidates are advised to visit the official ICAI website at www.icai.org for further updates and information.