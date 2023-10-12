IAS transfers: TIDCO MD, edu dept Principal Secretary transferred

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday transferred several IAS officers, including the State Principal Secretary of School Education, commercial taxes and information technology departments.

According to an order issued by State Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, J Kumaraguruabaran, Secretary to Government Information Technology and Digital Services, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the State School Education department, replacing Kakarla Usha, who has been appointed Principal Secretary of the State Tourism department.

Dheeraj Kumar, Principal Secretary of Commercial Taxes department has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to State Information Technology department.

Jayashree Muralidharan, Managing Director of TIDCO Ltd has been transferred and posted as Secretary to State differently abled persons welfare department, relieving Shunchnonngam Jatak Chiru, who was holding additional charge.

Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Ltd has been appointed as the Managing Director of TIDCO Ltd.