IAS transfer in TN; Chengalpattu gets new collector

CHENNAI: In a significant administrative overhaul, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday transferred about 12 District Collectors in the state, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



According to the Government Order issued by the chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, “S Arunraj, Executive Director, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu is transferred and posted as Collector, Chengalpattu district, replacing AR Rahul Nath.

D Baskara Pandian, Collector of Tirupathur is transferred and posted as Tiruvannamalai Collector vice B Murugesh. R Brindha Devi, Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops is transferred and posted as Salem Collector vice S Karmegam. K Tharpagaraj is transferred and posted as Collector, Tirupathur. AK Kamal Kishore is transferred and posted as Collector, Tenkasi vice D Ravichandran. VR Subbulaxmi is posted as Vellore Collector vice P Kumaravel Pandian.”

“G Prakash, Principal Secretary of Revenue Administration is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business. M Lakshmi is transferred and posted as Director of Welfare of the Differently Abled vice AK Kamal Kishore,’ the GO read.