IAS reshuffle: Pradeep appointed IT secretary

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday carried out another IAS reshuffle, appointing senior IAS officer Pradeep Yadav as Secretary to the Information Technology and Digital Services Department.
The transfer and posting orders issued by the Chief Secretary M Saikumar covered officials across the Information Technology, Agriculture, Cooperative and Revenue Administration departments.
P Shankar, who was serving as Secretary to the Higher Education Department, was posted as Agricultural Production Commissioner and Secretary to the Government, Agriculture-Farmers Welfare Department. G Latha, Commissioner of the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, was transferred and posted as Registrar of Cooperative Societies. B Gayathri Krishnan, on return from leave, was appointed Director (Social Security Schemes) in the office of the Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management. Deepak Jacob has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of Guidance.
In a separate order, B Murugesh, Director of Agriculture, was transferred and posted as Secretary to the State Human Rights Commission. K V Muralidharan, Director of Fisheries and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation, was appointed Director of Agriculture.
C Muthukumaran was posted as Collector of Karur district, while F Abdul Razick, on completion of training, was appointed Sub Collector, Ponneri in Tiruvallur district.