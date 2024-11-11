IAS reshuffle: New heads for Animal Husbandry, MSME department; M Arthi transfered as Udhayanidhi's Deputy Secretary

CHENNAI: In a minor cabinet reshuffle, the state government on Monday transferred a few IAS officers, including the principal secretaries of the state MSME and Animal Husbandry departments.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam Monday, Principal Secretary of the public (elections) Department, Satyabrata Sahoo has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary of the state Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare department.

Dr Atul Anand, Commissioner of Labour has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary of MSME department, replacing Archana Patnaik who was appointed Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu by the Election Commission of India a few days ago.

C Samayamoorthy, Commissioner of Tourism and managing director of TTDC has been transferred and posted as Secretary of the State Human Resources Management Department.

M Arthi, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha has been transferred and posted as Deputy secretary to Deputy Chief Minister.

Shilpa Prabhakar, Mission Director of National Health Mission has been transferred and posted as director of Tourism and MD of TTDC.

Dr A Arun Thamburaj, Project Director of TN Health System Project has been posted as Mission Director of National Health Mission.