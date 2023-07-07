IAS rejig: Rural development and municipal administration directors changed

CHENNAI: In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Thursday replaced the Director of Municipal Administration and Director of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj.

According to an order issued by State chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, Director of Municipal Administration P Ponniah has been transferred and posted as Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. Joint commissioner of Revenue Administration S Sivarasu has been transferred and posted as director of Municipal Administration.