IAS officers reshuffle: Over half a dozen officers transferred

CHENNAI: In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle the state government on Thursday transferred over half a dozen IAS officers, including the Chief Administrative Officer of CMDA and Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise.



M Prathap, joint managing director and project director (World Bank & Asian Development Bank), Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, has been transferred and posted as deputy secretary of Special Project Implementation department, an order issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said.

J Jayakanthan, special secretary of Rural development and panchayat raj has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of prohibition and excise, replacing D Rathna who has been posted as joint secretary of the state rural development and panchayat raj department.

B Gayatri Krishnan, joint commissioner of commercial taxes department has been posted as CAO of CMDA. Incumbent secretary of State Human Rights Commission has been posted as joint managing director (World Bank -amp; Asian Development Bank), Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

Shreya P Singh, additional director of Agriculture has been posted as executive director of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, the order said.