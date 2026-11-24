He alleged that the government and its ministers had initially denied the allegations against the MLA. Despite the pressure, the woman IAS officer stood firm and proceeded with her complaint, he said.

Referring to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's earlier assurances on women's safety and the 'Singappen' force, Palaniswami said the incident had exposed the contradiction between the government's claims and its actions.

He assured that the AIADMK would stand by the District Collector and pursue the matter until justice was delivered.