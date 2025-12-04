I will remain PMK chief till Aug 2026 as per Delhi HC verdict, says Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday said he would remain as the party president till August 2026, citing a ruling of the Delhi High Court.

He also asserted that the mango symbol of the party would remain with his faction.

Speaking to reporters after the Delhi High Court issued its verdict on Thursday, Anbumani said a faction in the party, rallying behind his father and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, tried many times to remove him as the president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

“As per the rules of the Election Commission, my tenure as the president of the PMK continues until August 2026. And now, the Delhi High Court has also held that I would remain and continue as president until next year’s August.”

On November 29, Dr Ramadoss moved the Delhi HC challenging EC’s declaration that the term of office-bearers of the party is valid until August 1, 2026 and that Dr Anbumani is the party’s president till then.

Referring to the Delhi High Court’s judgment, Anbumani said it is held that "if there is a problem within an unrecognised internal party, it can be argued in the civil court".

He also pointed out that two months ago, the Madras High Court gave a similar judgment.

He added that he is “ready” for any future legal action by the opposing faction.

Meanwhile, members of the faction supporting Ramadoss held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday, alleging that the poll panel had accepted "forged" documents submitted by Anbumani to extend his term as the party president.

Sujata Karunakaran, state president of PMK women’s wing, said at the protest, "Despite the clear proof presented by us, the Election Commission chose to accept the forged documents submitted by Anbumani. This has caused immense damage to the party and its grassroots workers."

Protesters said the leadership dispute had also led to the freezing of the PMK’s election symbol mango, after proceedings in the Delhi High Court.

The protesting members claimed that the EC on Thursday informed the court that it cannot assign the symbol to either of the factions "due to the ongoing internal leadership dispute" within the party.

Meanwhile, Dr Anbumani reiterated many times during the press briefing in Chennai that the party symbol would remain with him.

However, the members of the faction rallying behind Dr Ramadoss vowed to continue protesting in Chennai and Delhi to "restore democratic functioning".