I will not use AIADMK symbol, flag, and letterhead until final orders: OPS

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that he won't use the symbol, letterhead, and flag of AIADMK until the issuance of final orders in his appeal against the interim injunction restraining him from claiming as the leader of the party.



Justice N Sathish Kumar, who heard the case adjourned the petition on December 11 and directed Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to inform the court if OPS violated the interim injunction.

Senior counsel P H Arvindh Pandian appeared for OPS and sought to adjourn the hearing as the final orders of the appeal against the interim injunction are reserved.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayan appeared for EPS and contended that until then the interim injunction should be extended.

Countering the contention OPS submitted that he will comply with the interim injunction.

The Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary EPS moved the MHC seeking a permanent injunction restraining OPS from using the AIADMK's symbol, flag, and official letterhead. EPS also stated that the election commission recognized them under clause 15 of the election symbols (reservation and allotments) order, 1968. Further, he contended that the court also finalized the expulsion of OPS from the party. Hence OPS does not hold any legality to using the party name, symbol, flag, or letterhead, EPS contended.

After hearing the petition the MHC issued an interim injunction restraining OPS from using the symbol, flag, and letterhead of AIADMK.

Aggrieved by the interim injunction OPS filed an appeal. A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq reserved the final orders without any date.