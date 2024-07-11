I will destroy the political devils in Tamil Nadu one-by-one, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday called politicians in Tamil Nadu as devils and said he would destroy them one by one.

Speaking to reporters after paying tributes to the Maaveeran Azhagu Muthu Kone, a freedom fighter on the occasion of his birth anniversary here, Annamalai said, "There are many devils in Tamil Nadu and this "Vedhalam" (phantom) came here to drive away those devils."

"There has been no development in Tamil Nadu for 70 years. There is no water for irrigation and there is poverty everywhere. It is all because of those devils. I will drive away each devils one by one," Annamalai said alluding to the former minister and AIADMK's organising secretary D Jayakumar's comments that criticised him.

Reiterating his claims, the saffron party leader said that the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai was arrested under the Goondas Act and the Congress MLA is lying on this.

Meanwhile, TN BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad urged the ruling DMK government to build a memorial for the late Bahujan Samaj Party state president K Armstrong in Perambur area.

Accusing the TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai, the BJP leader said, "We have a suspicion that Selvaperunthagai is trying to divert the Armstrong murder case among the Dalit people by defaming Annamalai."

"We urge the ruling DMK government to name a street after K Armstrong in the Perambur area and construct a memorial for him in Perambur, " Prasad said in a statement.