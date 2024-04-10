I-T sleuths seize Rs 32 cr from poultry farm

COIMBATORE: The Income Tax (I-T) sleuths reportedly seized a whopping Rs 32 crore of unaccounted money from a poultry farm in Pollachi near Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The IT sleuths wrapped up the two-day search with the seizure from the head office of MBS Hatcheries owned by brothers L Arul Murughu and L Saravana Murughu on Alagappa Lay Out.

Similar, simultaneous searches were carried out in their house at Arumugam Nagar in Mahalingapuram and the poultry unit in Kollupalayam. The seized money was then taken to a bank.

Sources said the money seizure issue does not have any political links and is considered to be tax evasion.