I-T seizes over Rs 1 crore cash, gold from kin of Karnataka BJP leader’s assistant

COIMBATORE: IT sleuths seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.20 crore and 100 sovereigns of gold jewels from the house of a crusher unit owner in Krishnagiri on Sunday.

The seizure was made from Logesh Kumar (35) from Jalakandeswarar Nagar in Hosur, who owns a crusher unit in Perandapalli, and is the son-in-law of Manjunath, the personal assistant of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj from Krishnarajapura in Karnataka.

On 28 March, Logesh was travelling to Hosur from Bangalore in a car, when flying squad sleuths intercepted his vehicle at Zuzuvadi check post and seized Rs 10 lakh kept without valid documents. He claimed that the money was meant for the employees in his crusher unit.

Upon information from flying squad sleuths, six IT sleuths swooped down on his house in the early morning hours. Following a search stretching around five hours, they seized Rs 1.20 crore in cash and 100 sovereigns of gold jewels.

The seized cash and jewels were taken to a nationalised bank for further assessment. A search was also carried out in the crusher unit and an inquiry is underway with Logesh.