I-T raids premises of friends, kin of Senthilbalaji

COIMBATORE: The Income Tax (I-T) sleuths raided the premises of Minister V Senthilbalaji’s supporters and relatives in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

A team of I-T wing sleuths carried out searches in the office of DMK functionary Senthil Karthikeyan in Gold Wins area, where they cross verified seized documents with those kept there.

Also, raids were conducted in the house of Arun Prasad, a construction contractor in Sungam area. Two other teams of the I-T wing raided the house of Senthilbalaji’s friend Aravind in Race Course area and as well as in the office of Kannappan, who is into steel manufacturing.

The simultaneous searches, which commenced around 11 am stretched beyond evening. To prevent any untoward incidents, the raids were carried out in the presence of armed paramilitary forces.