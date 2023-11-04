I-T raids at sites linked to Chennai bizman

CHENNAI: As Income Tax sleuths continue raids at Minister EV Velu and several other private companies for the second day on Saturday, raids were conducted at sites linked to businessman Abirami Ramanathan.

In this context, the residence and office of Ramanathan are being searched. According to Maalaimalar, unaccounted jewels have been taken into confiscation.

The bizman is being probed to see if he has been involved in any tax evasion.