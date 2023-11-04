Begin typing your search...

I-T raids at sites linked to Chennai bizman

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Nov 2023 8:13 AM GMT
CHENNAI: As Income Tax sleuths continue raids at Minister EV Velu and several other private companies for the second day on Saturday, raids were conducted at sites linked to businessman Abirami Ramanathan.

In this context, the residence and office of Ramanathan are being searched. According to Maalaimalar, unaccounted jewels have been taken into confiscation.

Tamil NaduIncome TaxIT raidsMinister EV VeluBusinessman Abirami Ramanathan
Online Desk

