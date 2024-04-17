I-T dept sleuths raid Jayankondam farmer for keeping huge cash at home

TIRUCHY: Income Tax sleuths conducted a raid at the house of a farmer at Jayankondam in Ariyalur on Tuesday. Adaikalasamy (80), a farmer from Singarayapuram near Jayankondam has been cultivating cashew, groundnut, millets and oil seeds and also has been lending money.

In such a backdrop, the Election Commission received information that he had a huge amount of money in his possession and so the officials visited his house.

Income Tax officials from Tiruchy went to his house on Tuesday and conducted a raid in which they found he had around Rs 20 lakh in cash. Adaikalasamy told them that the money was meant for his granddaughter’s wedding and so the Income Tax officials left the house without seizing the money and documents. However, they asked him to appear in the office whenever they summon him.