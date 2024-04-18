I-T department raids NDA candidate TR Paarivendhar's party office

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department is conducting a raid at the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) founder TR Paarivendhar's party office and guest houses owned by him in Musiri, Tiruchy district.

The raid lasted for about 3 hours, and is reported that no money was found, the party persons got into an argument saying that the authorities were preventing them from election works.

It is reported that the party's election office is located in Musiri and the party workers are staying in a guest house near to the office.

Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi leader TR Paarivendhar is a sitting MP and is contesting in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Perambalur parliamentary constituency.

Tamil Nadu will vote on all 39 Lok Sabha seats on April 19.