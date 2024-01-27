I respect Mahatma Gandhi, clarifies Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Refuting the media reports, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday clarified that he did not mean any disrespect to Mahatma Gandhi and said his teachings have been the guiding light for him.



"Some media reports in the last 3-4 days have sought to create an erroneous impression that I have been disrespectful to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Nothing could be farther from the truth. I hold Mahatma Gandhi in the highest regard and his teachings have been the ideals of my life, " Ravi said alluding to the media reports on his recent controversial statement at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 127th birth anniversary event at Anna university on Tuesday, January 23.

Recalling the historical moments that accelerated the pace and process of independence in 1947, Ravi said, "Following my speech, some media cherry-picked my speech and gave it a twist. In my speech, I sought to elaborate the point that Netaji's significant contributions to our nation's independence has not been adequately appreciated. I did not mean any disrespect to Mahatma Gandhi whose teachings have been the guiding light of my life."

It may be recalled that on January 23, Governor Ravi said India's national freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi became a non-event after 1942 and if Netaji had not been there, India would not have become free in 1947.