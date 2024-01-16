I pay respects to the 'brightest saint of Bharatiya Sanatan tradition': Guv Ravi on Thiruvalluvar Day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi hailed saint-poet Thiruvalluvar as the 'brightest saint of Bharatiya Sanatan tradition' on Thiruvallur Day celebrated across the state on Tuesday.



In his message, Ravi praised Thiruvalluvar saying, 'His wisdom has immensely shaped and enriched the ideas and identity of our Nation and remains a source of guidance and inspiration for the whole of humanity.'

Ravi's Thiruvalluvar Day message could ruffle feathers in the state government owing to the 'Sanatan vs Anti-Sanatan' political climate prevailing the state. The origin and the philosophy of Thiruvalluvar, who is known for writing Thirukkural - consisting of 1,330 couplets - which is hailed worldwide as a guide for all aspects of human life, has been a bone of contention for Right and Left wing politicians. Both ends of the political spectrum have taken portions of the text to stake claim of the saint-poet.