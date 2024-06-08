I never expect anything, I am going to Delhi as an ordinary candidate, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 9, former Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan heads to Delhi on Saturday morning.



Before leaving for Delhi, Tamilisai addressed the reporters at the Chennai airport, "I never expect anything. I am going to Delhi as an ordinary candidate who contested the elections. In my political career, I never expected anything. Only the recognition given by the party, I see big. So I get everything from the Lord and those who have years. I am still happy."

"I told one account that it would be good if the AIADMK and BJP joined the alliance, but now it is going the other way. No matter how much criticism is thrown at me, I will speak my mind strongly. As a party worker, I happily accept the fact that all those who said that joining the BJP would be a failure, could have won if the BJP also joined. What worries me is that the Congress and DMK have won more seats, without any benefit, rather than not getting seats for us", she added.



Soundararajan further added, "I have already said about the alliance. I don't care what Jayakumar says or what anyone else says. 2026 has more days. Now even if we say that we are making an alliance, it is not like they are saying that they are not. We will formulate a strategy for each state, as appropriate for each state, for the 2026 assembly elections. One of those strategies is to strengthen our alliance. Another is to weaken the opponent. So in 2026, it will be decided by the party top brass that BJP will contest by forming a strong alliance."

"If the votes bought by the BJP are SPM votes, are all the votes bought by the Congress DMK votes? If Congress stands alone, they will not get deposits anywhere. With such a party, Congress has no moral right to take DMK's shoulder and criticize BJP."

"Looking at the BJP regime, the Congress says that Nitish is a coalition government. You have sewn twenty-eight pieces of cloth, wrapped in a blanket, and are complaining about us. BJP is always strong", said the former Telangana Governor.