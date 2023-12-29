I lost a beloved friend: Rajinikanth mourns the demise of Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth, who is filming for his upcoming with TJ Gnanavel, mourned the passing of actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth at Thoothukudi.

Meeting the scribes, the actor said he has lost a beloved friend and that he was expecting Vijayakanth's health would improve but lost a bit of hope on seeing him in the recent DMDK meet. He said further in his condolence message that had Vijayakanth been healthy he would have been powerful and done several good things for the people.

Meanwhile, actor Vijayakanth's mortal remains has been kept at the Island Grounds for film, political personalities, and the general public to pay their last respects. His mortal remains would be moved from the site for a funeral ceremony after 1 pm. His last rites is expected to take place at 4:30 PM today.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the former leader of the Opposition's funeral would be accorded State honours.

