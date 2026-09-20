I don't have to prove my sacrifice under MISA: Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin said he did not need to prove anything to anyone about his imprisonment during the Emergency under MISA, adding that no one was eligible to give him marks for his sacrifice.
He observed this while conferring awards on several awardees, including MP Tiruchi Siva and former MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu, at the DMK's Mupperum Vizha held at Anna Arivalayam on Saturday.
After presenting the awards, he spoke about the TVK-led government. "The Assembly has lost its tradition and dignity due to the ruling party's reels fever. I am grateful to the people of Kolathur for not electing me to participate in Assembly debates owing to the ruling party's activities," Stalin said.
Terming the TVK-led government as 'Tughlaq Darbar', Stalin said everyone, including Ministers and the media, is diverting attention from people's issues.
Recalling TVK leader Vijay's campaign, Stalin said the competition under the present regime was between only two things - power cuts and machete attacks (arival vettu).
Mentioning the schemes implemented during the DMK regime, Stalin said the DMK had provided a "real government", while the TVK was providing a "reels government".
Appealing to voters in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, Stalin urged them to teach a fitting lesson to the Chief Minister's arrogance. He alleged that the Chief Minister, who had already announced stepping down from acting in movies, was acting before the people without a director and camera.
Recalling CM Vijay's remarks in the Assembly about his MISA imprisonment, Stalin said he had no need to prove anything to anyone about his days in prison during the Emergency. He added that details were available in the prison diary of Chittibabu, who died in jail during the MISA period.
DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, deputy general secretaries I Periyasamy, K Ponmudy and A Rajaa, Kanimozhi Rajathi Karunanidhi, and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin participated in the event.