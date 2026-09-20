I don't have to prove my sacrifice under MISA: Stalin

Recalling TVK leader Vijay's campaign, Stalin said the competition under the present regime was between only two things - power cuts and machete attacks (arival vettu).

Mentioning the schemes implemented during the DMK regime, Stalin said the DMK had provided a "real government", while the TVK was providing a "reels government".

Appealing to voters in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, Stalin urged them to teach a fitting lesson to the Chief Minister's arrogance. He alleged that the Chief Minister, who had already announced stepping down from acting in movies, was acting before the people without a director and camera.

Recalling CM Vijay's remarks in the Assembly about his MISA imprisonment, Stalin said he had no need to prove anything to anyone about his days in prison during the Emergency. He added that details were available in the prison diary of Chittibabu, who died in jail during the MISA period.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, deputy general secretaries I Periyasamy, K Ponmudy and A Rajaa, Kanimozhi Rajathi Karunanidhi, and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin participated in the event.