I don't cheat others with pocket photo gimmick, says O Panneerselvam

Responding to former AIADMK colleague KA Sengottaiyan's questions over praising Stalin after joining the DMK and carrying his picture instead of Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam said he could not change his ideological position and would continue to travel with the Dravidian movement. He said he would keep the Dravidian leaders Periyar, CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, MGR and Jayalalithaa in his mind till the end of his life.

Panneerselvam also justified carrying Stalin’s portrait, saying it was an expression of gratitude towards his leader for fighting for Tamil Nadu’s rights, who gave him the chance to be MLA again. “I have no habit of cheating others by keeping a leader’s picture in my shirt pocket,” he said.