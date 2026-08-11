I don't cheat others with pocket photo gimmick, says O Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister from the AIADMK and present-day DMK member O Panneerselvam on Tuesday used an Assembly debate to make clear that his political allegiance remains firmly rooted in the Dravidian movement, while sparring with Floor Leader KA Sengottaiyan and Minister Rajmohan over his shift in political alignment and his decision to carry a portrait of Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin in his shirt pocket, instead of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.
Responding to former AIADMK colleague KA Sengottaiyan's questions over praising Stalin after joining the DMK and carrying his picture instead of Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam said he could not change his ideological position and would continue to travel with the Dravidian movement. He said he would keep the Dravidian leaders Periyar, CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, MGR and Jayalalithaa in his mind till the end of his life.
Panneerselvam also justified carrying Stalin’s portrait, saying it was an expression of gratitude towards his leader for fighting for Tamil Nadu’s rights, who gave him the chance to be MLA again. “I have no habit of cheating others by keeping a leader’s picture in my shirt pocket,” he said.
The exchange began when Panneerselvam, during the debate on the General and Agriculture Budgets, levelled charges against the TVK-led government, alleging that its failure to implement schemes announced during the election campaign had disappointed the people.
Intervening, Floor Leader Sengottaiyan described Panneerselvam’s speech as sportive and took a dig at his political shift, saying that changing sides did not require him to praise his leader.
Panneerselvam hit back, saying it was Sengottaiyan who had first switched sides.
Joining the exchange, Minister Rajmohan said that when the Floor Leader had changed sides, he had been allowed to keep a portrait of Jayalalithaa in his shirt pocket. “But, Annan (Panneerselvam) changed his place, and I have a doubt: did he change his heart?” he asked.
Sengottaiyan subsequently questioned how Panneerselvam could claim not to have cheated others by carrying a leader’s portrait.
The Speaker intervened to defuse the exchange, after which Panneerselvam continued with his speech.